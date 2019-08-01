Tamil MPs speak against NEP to HRD Minister

Chennai: Tamil MPs have met with Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank regarding the draft New Education Policy (NEP) in New Delhi today. MPs from the AIADMK, DMK, Congress, Left parties joined together to discuss the policy with the Minister.

After meeting the Minister, MP T R Paarivendhar said, “We (Tamil MPs) have urged the Central government that NEP is not necessary, and too many public exams will be a burden for the students.”

The draft NEP released by the government created an uproar in southern India, especially Tamilnadu. All parties in TN have strongly condemned the policy along with actors in Kollywood.

According to reports, HRD Ministry has received 77,000 comments and letters (feedback from the public) on the draft NEP.

The NEP suggests many structural changes to the existing policy from recruiting teachers, language policy to many entrance and public exams for students.

REMEMBERING SAVITRIBAI PHULE

In the Lok Sabha today, Villupuram MP D Ravikumar requested the Union Government to issue a currency note with the portrait of Savitribai Phule (1831-1897) who was the first woman teacher of the nation.

In his notice to the Lower House (which would be responded by Minister of Finance), Ravikumar said after Independence, RBI replaced the British King’s portrait with the lion capital at Saranath. In 1969, RBI issued a commemorative currency note with the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi’s on his birth centenary.

Though the practice of issuing paper notes was recent, India has a unique history of issuing many types of coins. The MP added that a number of ancient coins were unearthed during excavations, but they bore the names or images of male kings.

“By appointing a full-time woman Finance Minister, India recognises the capability of women in handling financial matters of our country. This is the right time to print a picture of woman in our currency,” said MP Ravikumar.