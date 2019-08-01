Ultimate Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal stars for Chennai Lions

New Delhi: India’s star player Sharath Kamal tapped into his bag of experience to give Chennai Lions a nerve-wracking 8-7 victory over Goa Challengers in the Ultimate Table Tennis here Wednesday.

The world No. 32 first shepherded a shaky Petrissa Solja to collect two crucial mixed doubles points for his side; then, he absorbed a big scare from Amalraj Anthony to add two more into the team’s kitty in the reverse men’s singles.

His 4 points, coupled with two from Portugal’s Tiago Apolonia and one from Petrissa, meant that the Lions needed only one more point in the fifth and final clash.

The women’s singles, featuring two Indians, saw Madhurika Patkar steal that solitary point against a rampaging Archana Kamath to seal the win for the Lions. Madhurika lost 1-2 but pumped her fist in delight at saving the day for her team.

In the crucial mixed doubles, Sharath and Petrissa fell behind straightaway, losing to Amalraj Anthony and Cheng I-Ching 9-11 in the first set.

Sharath, however, went on the offensive to collect crucial points to set up a 11-6 win.The decider was a humdinger, with Sharath-Petrissa conceding the early advantage. However, they fought back from 4-8 down to make it 10-10, before claiming the golden point.

In the reverse men’s singles, Sharath once again began on the wrong foot, giving away the first set rather easily at 2-11. However, he was back to his usual attacking self, jumping to a 6-1 lead. He held on to the advantage to close it 11-9.

In the decider, he was well-poised at 10-6 but Amalraj, looking as cool as is possible in a cauldron, made it 10-10.

It suddenly became a tense encounter, ending with Sharath’s slow, low serve which brooked no response from Amalraj.

RESULTS:

Chennai Lions bt Goa Challengers 8-7

Women’s Singles: Petrissa Solja lost to Cheng I-Ching 1-2 (10-11, 2-11, 11-6)

Men’s Singles: Tiago Apolonia bt Alvaro Robles 2-1 (11-5, 2-11, 11-7)

Mixed Doubles: Sharath Kamal & Petrissa Solja bt Amalraj Anthony & Cheng I-Ching 2-1 (9-11, 11-6, 11-10)

Men’s Singles: Sharath Kamal bt Amalraj Anthony 2-1 (2-11, 11-9, 11-10)

Women’s Singles: Madhurika Patkar lost to Archana Kamath 1-2 (9-11, 10-11, 11-8)