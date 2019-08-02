AP, Telangana CMs meet and discuss inter-state issues

Hyderabad: Resolving to address all pending issues amicably between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the respective chief ministers, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao met yesterday and discussed about major inter-state issues, such as river water sharing.

A media report said Godavari and Krishna river water sharing, division of assets and liabilities between the two States, which were pending since the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh, were discussed during the meeting.

On 28 June, the two Chief Ministers had met and they were accompanied by ministers and respective government officials.

Ensuring that river water is put to optimum use for irrigation and other purposes by the State, was one of the major decisions taken by the CMs.

Following this, irrigation experts from the two States made suggestions on transferring Godavari river water to the Srisailam project and other related issues.

Yesterday Jagan Mohan Reddy met Telangana Governor E S L Narasimhan at the Raj Bhavan before meeting Chandrasekar Rao.