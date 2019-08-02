DMK campaign in Vellore function hall: Case against Stalin, Kathir

Chennai: After the marriage hall in Ambur, Vellore, was sealed shortly after DMK president M K Stalin chaired an election meeting to seek the support of Muslim community leaders Thursday, sources said a case has been registered against Stalin and the DMK candidate for the constituency, Kathir Anand.

Reports, state that on a complaint from returning officer tahsildar R Sujatha, the Ambur police have registered a case against the DMK president and Kathir Anand.

Yesterday, a team of officials, led by additional assistant returning officer and Ambur tahsildar R Sujatha, visited NMZ function hall in Ambur to hold inquiries on whether prior permission was obtained for holding the meet.

After ascertaining the facts, the authorities sealed the hall for hosting the meet without permission.

This morning, the Madras High Court was moved to get the seal removed from the NMZ hall. The court agreed to hear the case this afternoon if it was filed in the form of a petition.