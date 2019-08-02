Farmer in TN commits suicide in front of bank over loan repayment

Coimbatore: In a shocking incident, a farmer from Konganapuram in Sankagiri in Salem district ended his life in front of a bank here.

A media report said the 60-year-old Bhoopathi had take a group loan from the bank by pledging his property documents. He and three others had taken a loan to start a dairy business. But since the business was running to loss, Bhoopathi wanted to pay his share of the loan in order to regain his documents, but the bank denied it.

Although he was willing to pay partial amount, the bank said the documents can be returned only on repayment of the entire loan.

A dejected Bhoopathi consumed poison outside the nationalised bank branch and collapsed there. Although he was rushed to a government hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead.