Flow of water to TN will be proportion to inflow in Karnataka: Cauvery panel

Bengaluru: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) meeting was held in the city yesterday in which Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Kerala and Puducherry representatives took part.

CWRC announced that the flow of water from Karnataka would be allowed in to Tamilnadu in proportion to the inflow into its reservoirs.

The committee chairman Naveen Kumar noted that below normal rainfall was witnessed in Karnataka and so water from dams such as Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini for the next five days would be let into the neighbouring State in proportion to the inflows.

The next meeting has been tentatively fixed on 8 August in New Delhi and the committee would review the position.

A media report said that the panel had expressed satisfaction that the decision taken on 25 July, that is the 11th meeting, was implemented in letter and spirit.