Japanese Ambassador visits ‘Padman’ Muruganantham in TN

Coimbatore: Muruganantham Arunachalam who became popular for inventing affordable sanitary napkin for women was yesterday visited by Ambassador of Japan to India, Kenji Hiramatsu and his wife Patricia.

The ambassador said that Muruganantham was famous in Japan for his invention and that he had young fans in the country for inventing affordable pads for women.

Hiramatsu had appreciated the Padman for making a pad in 10 minutes. “His invention can make a lot of difference to the world,” said a media report quoting Patricia. Muruganantham was also invited by them to Japan.