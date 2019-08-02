‘Kaapaan’ release date postponed to September

Chennai: Suriya starrer ‘Kaapaan’ is ready for release. sources say that with Prabhas starrer Sahoo coming on 30 August, ‘Kaapaan’ may be postponed to September.

Touted to be an action entertainer, Kaapaan also has Mohanlal, Arya, Sayyeshaa, Boman Irani and Poorna in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the movie is directed by K V Anand and music is by Harris Jeyaraj.

Suriya plays a NSG Commando and he underwent special training to get his act right. After Ayan and Maattrraan, Suriya and K V Anand join hands for third time.