Kiran Bedi wants ‘no helmet no petrol’ system introduced in Pondy

Puducherry: Appreciating the slogan ‘no helmet no petrol’ in Bengaluru, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi said the system should be introduced by the Union Territory.

Puducherry is a small place. Law enforcement is easiest provided there is political will behind it and there is no contrary orders as had happened every time on helmet wearing,” said Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi yesterday.

She said in her Whatsapp message that people should abide by the law and the petrol pumps here could play a key role.

She further said that she tried her best to enforce the helmet rule in the union territory, but the ruling government should not to play politics on safety of lives of people. Leaders must promote rule of law without issuing contrary messages, she said.

The initiative taken by the former IPS officer earlier faced opposition and protests, after she issued instructions to two wheeler riders.