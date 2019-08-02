Muslim forum in Hyderabad to challenge Triple Talaq Act in SC

Hyderabad: The Seerat un Nabi (PBUH) Academy slammed the ruling BJP-led NDA government over the Triple Talaq Bill passage in the Parliament.

The Hyderabad-based Muslim organisation said that it would challenge the government at the Centre by moving the Supreme Court against the law. The organisation further accused the NDA government of diluting the Islamic law when there were lot of things need to be done for Muslim welfare.

The BJP passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) bill in Lok Sabha and then in Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session to dilute the Muslim law, said the Academy in a release as quoted by a media report.

The new law makes it illegal to pronounce talaq three times in spoken, written or through SMS or WhatsApp or any other electronic chat in one sitting. However, many opposition parties opposed the bill saying that it could be misused to harass Muslims.