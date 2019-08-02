Police team set up to probe Coffee Day Siddhartha’s death

Bengaluru: Two days after Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha’s body was fished out of a river, a police team has been set up to probe the death.

The events took a turn when he had written about harassment by previous DG Income Taxa in a letter addressed to the Board of Directors and employees of Coffee Day Enterprises. However, the IT department refuted the charges.

Speaking to reporters, Mangaluru police commissioner Sandeep Patil said that they were waiting for the post-mortem report and a team of police were involved in questioning family members and executives and employees of the company.

The probe team will be headed by T Kodandaram, Mangaluru south sub-division assistant commissioner of police. The officials were also analysing two mobile phones of Siddhartha.

The business man’s body was cremated at his estate in Chikmagalur.