Review: ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ – Action Unlimited

Chennai: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is an action film directed by David Leitch and written by Chris Morgan. It is a spin-off of The Fast and the Furious franchise centered around Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

The movie is about Hobbs and Shaw, agents working for the government who sign up to stop a deadly virus before its used by a terrorist organisation Eteon.

Brixton (Idris Elba), a cyber-tech biohuman with super abilities and an operative working for Eteon – on his way to extract the virus frames – Hattie (Vanessa Kirby) as a criminal. Later, Hobbs and Shaw are tasked to team up together to tract down Hattie who is suspected of stealing the virus. The rest of the plot revolves around Hobbs and Shaw figuring out ways to save the world.

Fans of the franchise can expect the usual elements the previous movies over the years had consistently offered; action, cars, family emotion and whole lot of stunts. The movie never gets tired of stunts. Breakneck car chase scenes, hi-tech gadgets, over the top action – which might appear too preposterous – but however thanks to the visual effects, they come off as a popcorn entertainer.

The action choreography – when it comes to fist fights is flawless – but the car chase scenes, explosion and the usual pow blam drama, the flick defies logic. It is unbelievably insane yet this will leave fans applauding and whistle in delight cause that has been the USP for the franchise all these years.

The chemistry between Hobbs and Shaw is humorous. In the beginning, both are eager to throw punch at each other and rant insults. Their dialogues are laced with puns and its extremely fun to watch these angry men intimidate one another. But as the film progresses, their trust on each other grows. The music too is gripping and it flawlessly merges with each stunts. Also, there are two top stars who offer hilarious cameos. Do stay put for there is a hilarious post credit scenes.

The franchise will continue to keep fans entertained and bring in the big bucks. With a hint for a possible sequel, it is only a matter of time more films are planned out by the studios.