Shiva starrer ‘Sumo’ first look is out

Chennai: Actor Shiva starrer Sumo, directed by Hochimin, saw its first look poster released yesterday.

The highlight of the movie is that it has Rajiv Menon cranking the camera. The first look poster features Shiva and a Sumo wrestler. A full-length comedy, the movie has screenplay and dialogues written buy Shiva himself.

More than 70 per cent of the film’s shoot is already complete and the makers are aiming for an October release. Priya Anand, who was last seen in RJ Balaji’s LKG, will be seen playing Shiva’s heroine in the film. Bankrolled by Vels Film International, the music is composed by Nivas K Prasanna. Meanwhile, Shiva is also waiting for the release of Party, directed by Venkat Prabhu.