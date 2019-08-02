Sri Raghavendra scalps five wickets

Chennai: R Sri Raghavendra Prasad (5/48) scalped five to guide Grove Cricket Club to a 24-run victory over Triplicane Recreation Club in a low-scoring TNCA Fifth Division ‘C’ match here.

Grove was skittled out for a paltry 118 in 37.2 overs. But, Sri Raghavendra pulled it out of trouble and took it home by bagging a five-wicket haul. Triplicane was bowled out for 94 in 29.3 overs, thanks to Sri Raghavendra’s match-winning spell.

In another fixture, S Chinna Maruthu’s (103) century went in vain as National Cricket Club went down to Unicorn Cricket Club by three wickets.

Brief scores:

V-DIVISION ‘C’: National CC 207 in 42.5 overs (S Chinna Maruthu 103, B Ramasethu 4/38) lost to Unicorn CC 210 for 7 in 46.4 overs (V Hari Nandan 49, S Prem Kumar 44*, R Naveen 3 for

55);

Nungambakkam SC 166 in 48.1 overs (G Prabhu Kumar 59, A Dhanaraj 32, C Sasikumar 4/36, S Kumar 3/22) tied with ICI Sports RC 166 in 39.2 overs (C Sasikumar 41, V Rajesh 31, A

Dhanaraj 4/40, V Dinesh Kumar 3/35);

Triplicane UC 116 in 41.1 overs (V Madhan 32, R Yuvaraj 3/23, P Venkatesan 3/12) lost to Eccentrics CC 117 for 5 in 33.2 overs (V Saravanan 32, NC Deepak Ramesh 31);

Globe CC 185 in 48.5 overs (K Sridhar Srinivasan 51, S Devarajan 38, MF Jim Israel 4/68) lost to Minerva CC 187 for 8 in 49.2 overs (MF Jim Israel 34, S Manish Gandhi 33, S Balaji 33, J Chris

Manlin 3/52);

Grove CC 118 in 37.2 overs (M Suresh 3/27) beat Triplicane RC 94 in 29.3 overs (M Rahul Rangarajan 32, R Sri Raghavendra Prasad 5/48, R Rahim 4/18).