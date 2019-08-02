Tamannaah plays army officer in Sundar C’s directorial

Chennai: After Kanne Kalaimaane and Devi 2, Tamannaah is working on Sundar C’s directorial, featuring Vishal in the lead.

Major portions of the actress were shot in Rajasthan and the film is almost nearing completion.

Sources say that the team is currently shooting for pre-climax sequence in Kishangarh and the actress has a lot of action sequences to perform.

“Tamannaah’s role has grey shades to it. She will be playing an army officer in the film,” sources say. She is working on a women-centric film titled Petromax, directed by Rohin Venkatesan. The actress is also waiting for the release of her Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.