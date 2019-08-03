BJP slams Telangana CM for misusing official machinery for yagam

Hyderabad: BJP in Telangana slammed the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for planning to conduct Maha Sudarshana Yagam in Yadadri claiming that he was misusing public money and was planning to use it as a weapon for the coming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao stated that the CM should not misuse official machinery and must use his own funds for it. He further clarified that BJP was not against such religious practices.

He further pointed out that TRS ally AIMIM abuses Hindus, and such religious traditions which are supposed to be personal are being used as a weapon for elections.

The ‘Maha Sudarshana Yagam‘ has been planned to be held at Yadadri, and leaders of all State are likely to be invited. Even religious heads from Badrinath, Tirupati and Srirangam would be invited for the event.

Responding to Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar’s comment that BJP and TRS had an an understanding, the BJP leader said Prabhakar, a former MP from Karimnagar, had not shown courage to condemn the hate speech made by Akbaruddin Owaisis.