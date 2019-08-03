Editorial: Divided they are

The year 2019 has been a tough one so far for Tamil cinema. Over 120 films hit the screens till July and only half-a-dozen films could recover the costs. The success rate has been very low. Still, there is no dip in weekend releases across theatres. Also, over 50 films are waiting to see the light of day. Trade analysts say lack of proper planning is the reason, while those within the film industry attribute it to piracy and online leaks.

All is not well within various bodies of Tamil cinema that has added to all the confusion, say a few. The Tamil Film Producers Council is in a mess. The elected body is out after a series of allegations and the government-nominated advisory committee is looking into all affairs. Nadigar Sangam is witnessing a unique situation. Elections were held and votes polled are kept safe. A legal battle is on between the two factions that contested the polls. There was friction in the Tamil Film Directors Association also.

Problems are aplenty for producers. They say artistes remuneration, increasing cost of digital prints and piracy threat from online are killing them. They want the various bodies of the Tamil cinema to sit together and arrive at an amicable solution.