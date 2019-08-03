Godavari in spate, over 30 villages in AP inundated

Amaravati: East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh is reeling under flood, as the Godavari river is in spate. More than 30 villages in the district have been inundated, said a media report. Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Centre (Aware) said a moderate to heavy rainfall would be witnessed for five coastal districts till 5 August.

The road communication and power supply to these villages remained cut off. Arrangements are being made in the district in case there is a need to evacuate the villages and there is constant vigil. Reports said that although the flood level was increasing, the situation as of now remained under control. Essentials such as milk were being supplied to the affected villagers through the Civil Supplies Department.

Meanwhile, fishermen have been warned against venturing into the Bay of Bengal. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari would receive moderate to heavy rainfall under the influence of monsoon low, with gusty winds of 50-70 kmph, said the report.

Inflow at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram remained steady since yesterday evening at 7.12 lakh cusecs. The water resources department personnel have been discharging 7.11 lakh cusecs from the barrage into the Bay of Bengal. At the under-construction Polavaram, upstream of the Cotton Barrage, floodwater was being let out over the spillway to alleviate the threat of submergence of villages in the project area.

With river Krishna on the other side, an average of over 1.93 lakh cusecs of water was flowing into the Srisailam reservoir following heavy discharge from upstream reservoirs of Almatti, Narayanpur and Jurala. About 2.30 lakh cusecs of water was being discharged from Almatti in Karnataka while 1.87 lakh cusecs was flowing from downstream Jurala into Srisailam, added the media report.