Jiiva, Arulnidhi come together for ‘Kalathil Sandhippom’

Chennai: Actors Jiiva and Arulnidhi are sharing the screen for a movie titled Kalathil Sandhippom, that would be bankrolled by RB Choudhary’s Supergood Films.

To be directed by Rajasekar, it is the 90the production venture from Supergood. Manjima Mohan and Priya Bhavani Shankar are also in the cast.

The cast includes Radharavi, Robi Shankar, Bala Saravanan, Ilavarasu, Adukalam Naren among others. Music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Kalathil Sandhippom is a tale about two friends. It has romance, action and humour. A major portion of the movie is being shot in Thenkasi, Karaikudi and Chennai.