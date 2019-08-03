Kavya Thapar to share screen space with Vijay Antony

Chennai: Music composer-turned-actor Vijay Antony has been roped in to play the lead in Ananda Krishnan’s upcoming directorial venture.

The latest update is that Telugu actress Kavya Thapar, who is making her debut in Tamil with Arav’s Market Raja MBBS, has signed the project and her role will be a prominent one.

Sources say that it’s a political thriller. Kavya Thapar’s character has a lot of scope to perform. The film will go on floors by the end of this month and major portions of it will be shot in Chennai.

Bankrolled by TD Raja, the film has Nivas K Prasanna as the composer. NS Udayakumar of Kurangu Bommai fame has been roped in as the cinematographer. Meanwhile, Vijay Antony is also working on the post production of his upcoming film, Agni Siragugal, directed by Naveen.