Kerala traffic cops give ladoos to motorists for not wearing helmets

Palakkad: Accidents involving two-wheelers in Kerala are rising at an alarming rate and to spread awareness among motorists, Palakkad traffic unit distributed ladoos to those riding vehicles without helmets yesterday.

Sub Inspectors Mohammed Kassim and Shahul Hameed of Palakkad traffic unit led the initiative. They advised motorists to wear helmets and warned them that they would have to pay Rs 1,000 fine otherwise.

A media report said the campaign began at 7 am and about 300 ladoos were distributed to helmetless riders.

Last month transport Principal Secretary K R Jyothilal had made mandatory wearing of helmets by pillion riders of two wheelers and seat belts for those sitting in the back seat of cars.

In 2018, 40,181 road accidents were reported from Kerala, in which 4,303 people lost their lives and 31,672 suffered grievous injuries, said the report.