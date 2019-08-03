Maldives former vice-president Adheeb deported back home

Thoothukudi: Former Vice President of Maldives, Ahmed Adheeb Abdul Ghafoor, who had sought political asylum in India, has been sent back to his home country, the police said Saturday.

Adheeb, who arrived here Thursday on a cargo vessel along with nine crew members, was not allowed to enter India as he did not possess valid documents. He was not allowed to disembark from the ship and was questioned onboard by various Central agencies, they said.

Adheeb had sought political asylum from India as he faces a serious risk to his life in his home country, a UK lawyer representing the politician had said.

The dignitary who arrived on a vessel “cannot deboard now, since there was no information about him coming to India”, a top district police official said Friday.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Adheeb was not entering India through a designated entry point. “There are designated entry points through which foreigners are allowed entry into India. The entry is facilitated on the basis of appropriate valid travel documents,” he said.

“In the instant case, since he was not entering India through a designated entry point and did not possess the valid document, he has not been permitted entry into India,” Kumar added.