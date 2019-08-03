Sasikumar’s ‘Kennedy Club’ from 15 August

Chennai: Kennedy Club starring Sasikumar in the lead, will hit the screens 15 August. A sports drama written and directed by Suseenthiran, the movie is produced by DN Thai Saravanan under Nallusamy Pictures.

The movie will hit the screens 15 August (Independence Day). D Imman has composed the music while RB Gurudev handles the cinematography and Antony takes care of editing.

Sasikumar plays Kabaddi coach. Veteran director Bharathiraja will be playing one of the lead roles in the film along with actors Samuthirakani and Soori, who will be playing significant roles as well.

The movie has been shot in several locations, including Salem, Erode, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Coimbatore, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, where the sport is popular. The cast also includes Meenakshi, Neethu, Gayathri, Soumya, Soundarya and Smriti.