Strong wind condition in Pamban sea, passenger train cancelled

Rameswaram: As the wind speed was around 58 kmph in Pamban sea yesterday evening, a passenger train was cancelled and two others bound for Chennai were delayed.

A media report said, the Rameswaram-Madurai Passenger that was scheduled to leave at 6 pm yesterday was cancelled. The departure of Chennai express and Sethu Express that were for Chennai from Ramesearam were delayed at 5 pm and 8 pm, respectively. Also, Rameswaram-Okha Express, scheduled for departure at 10 pm was likely to be delayed, said the report.

It is to be noted that when the wind speed is above 40 kmph, trains are not operated on the Rameswaram-Pamban sea bridge.