TN Premier League: Splendid ton by Arun Karthick for Madurai Panthers

Chennai:K B Arun Karthick struck a scintillating century as Siechem Madurai Panthers defeated Lyca Kovai Kings by 23 runs in the Sankar Cement Tamil Nadu Premier League Season 4 at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul yesterday.

Chepauk Super Gillies made it four victories on the trot in the Sankar Cement Tamil Nadu TNPL 2019 by thrashing V B Kanchi Veerans yesterday.

Scores:

Siechem Madurai Patriots 195 for 5 in 20 overs (K B Arun Karthick 106, Jagatheesan Kousik*) beat Lyca Kovai Kings 172 for 9 in 20 overs (Abhinav Mukund 50, N Selva Kumaran 4-27).

Chepauk Super Gillies 191 for 3 in 20 overs (Kaushik Gandhi 50*, Uthirasamy Sasidev 41, Harish Kumar 53*) beat VB Kanchi Veerans 130 all-out in 19.2 overs (Rajagopal Sathish 44, Harish Kumar 4/15).