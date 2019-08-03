Vaibhav, Kajal to act in Venkat Prabhu’s web series

Chennai: Actress Kajal Aggarwal will be playing the lead in a web series which will be directed by Venkat Prabhu. Sources say that Vaibhav will be seen as Kajal’s pair in the web series.

Sources say that Venkat Prabhu has planned to narrate the whole story in ten episodes.

Kajal Aggarwal’s next immediate release in Tamil is Jayam Ravi’s Comali which will hit the screens on 15 August.

Meanwhile, Venkat Prabhu is also simultaneously supervising the pre-production work of his political action entertainer Maanaadu with STR.