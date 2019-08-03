Vijay Sethupathi’s next ‘Thuglaq Durbar’ goes on floors

Chennai: Vijay Sethupathi’s next titled ‘Thuglaq Durbar’ went on floors today. Directed by Delhi Prasad, the movie is bankrolled by Lalit Kumar of 7 Screen Studio.

It is a political fantasy with music by Govind Vasantha of 96 fame and dialogues written by Balaji Tharaneetharan.

The big news is that actor-filmmaker Parthiban is also part of the project. And this is the third time the duo is coming together after Naanum Rowdy Thaan where Parthiban played the antagonist and Kathai Thiraikathai Vasanam Iyakkam, directed by Partthiban, where VSP made a guest appearance.

Aditi Rao Hydari of Kaatru Veliyidai fame will be seen pairing opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the movie.

Vijay Sethupathi is on a roll, and he is busy working in half-a-dozen movies including Telugu venture Sye Re Narasimha Reddy.