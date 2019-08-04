Aamir Khan to do ‘Vikram Vedha’ remake

Chennai: Veteran Bollywood actor Aamir Khan will reprise Vijay Sethupathi’s role in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha.

The movie would be directed by Pushkar – Gayathri, who made the Tamil version.

Sources say that Saif Ali Khan will don the role played by Madhavan in the original.

The Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha will be produced by Y Not Studios and Plan C Studios, which is a collaboration of Reliance Entertainment and Neeraj Pandey’s Friday Filmworks.

Vijay Sethupathi played a gangster and Madhavan appeared as a tough cop in Vikram Vedha. Th cat and mouse game between the two forms the crux. Shradhha Srinath, Kathir and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar were part of the cast.