Cinematographer Anandakumar speaks about ‘Jackpot’

Chennai: Jyothika is a down-to-earth person, a deicated artiste, says cinematographer R S Anandakumar.

A former associate of Raviverman, Anandakumar’s works in the recently released Jackpot starring Jyothika and Revathy won him appreciation.

He says, “Jyothika did a dance sequence without taking a break in ‘Jackpot’. A dedicated person, who is always active, she did the action sequences without a body double.”

Heaping praises on Revathy, Anandakumar, says, “Despite her stature, she would calmly listen to the director and act accordingly. She is also punctual to shooting.”

“I worked with filmmaker Kalyaan in Gulebagavali before. He is a thorough professional. We share a good vibe and we bond well. Hence I felt very comfortable being part of his venture (Jackpot). We had deliberately used vibrant colours in each and every frame. And the movie was completed in 30 days time.” Anandakumar is currently working in a Hindi movie titled Kalicharan.