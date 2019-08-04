Dhanush’s film with Mari Selvaraj titled ‘Karnan’

Chennai: Dhanush is busy bee with handfull of movies. He is shooting for Durai Senthilkumar’s action-packed entertainer titled Pattas.

The actor is all set to begin a movie with Petta fame Karthik Subbaraj.

The latest buzz doing round in Kollywood is that Dhanush will be working with Pariyerum Perumal filmmaker Mari Selvaraj.

The film will go on floors in October and it has been titled Karnan. “Mari Selvaraj felt that Karnan will be apt title for the film. Since there is a hit Sivaji Ganesan film with the same name, the makers are in the process of acquiring the title rights,” sources said. Bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thaanu, the film is touted to be an emotional drama.