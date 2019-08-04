Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospital inaugurates human milk bank

Chennai: In a bid to help non-lactating mothers feed their baby, Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals Pvt Ltd inaugurated ‘Amizhtham’, a human milk bank, marking World Breastfeeding Week on 3 August.

While the motive of observing the week is to create awareness on the importance and benefits of breast milk in the growth and development of infants, the hospital believes that setting up of Amizhtham is a step towards ensuring that new-borns have access to adequate breast milk to make their health bettwe and reduce the mortality of pre-term babies.

Egmore Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology Dr Shoba was the guest of honour and inaugurated the milk bank in the presence of Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals Pvt Ltd founder and chairman, Dr T Govindarajan, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology – head, Dr T G Shivaranjini, Department of Pediatrics – head, Dr N Rajeswari and chief neonatologist Dr N Vaitheeswaran.

Following the inauguration, a conclave on breastfeeding practices, benefits and an interactive Q and A session was held.

PHOTO: B ANAND