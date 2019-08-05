A R Rahman to appear in ‘Bigil’?

Chennai: Mozart of Madras A R Rahman has been urged by filmmaker Atlee to appear on screen with Vijay for the song ‘Singapenne’.

The single from the movie, composed by Rahman, was out recently. It is going viral in social media. Sources say Atlee is planning to shoot the song featuring Rahman and Vijay.

Bigil brings together Atlee and Vijay after Theri and Mersal. The actor pays a dual role in the movie. Produced by AGS Entertainments, the movie is a sports drama that features Nayanthara, Kathir, Indhuja, Reba Monica John and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Plans are on to release the movie this Deepavali.