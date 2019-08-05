Babu Antony in ‘Kanchana’ Hindi remake

Actor Babu Antony will be soon seen in Laxmmi Bomb, an upcoming Hindi film starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.

The Hindi directorial debut of Tamil actor-cum-director-cum-choreographer Raghava Lawrence, the film is a remake of Lawrence’s Muni 2: Kanchana, the second in the Muni horror series. Babu is expected to reprise his character of Akbar Bhai from Kanchana.

Laxmmi Bomb has Kiara Advani playing the female lead while Akshay will be portraying the character played by Lawrence in the original. The concept of the Muni film series revolves around the protagonist being possessed by a vengeful ghost.