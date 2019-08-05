NMC Bill: Junior Doctors Assn continue protest in Telangana

Hyderabad: After the National Medical Commission Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the members of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) continued their protest yesterday.

The members boycotted elective duties and emergency services.

Three students of Osmania Medical College continued their hunger strike that they began on 1 August.

Bill proposes a common examination – National Exit Test (NEXT) – for final year MBBS students for admission to post-graduate medical courses and for obtaining a licence to practise medicine.

The Bill plans to wind up the Medical Council of India and replace it with National Medical Commission, which will be a central authority responsible for regulating medical education in India.