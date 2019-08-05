Parineeti starts shooting for ‘Girl on the Train’ remake

Chennai: Actress Parineeti Chopra has started shooting for the Hindi remake of the American film The Girl On The Train. The yet untitled movie is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who has previously helmed TE3N starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Dasgupta tweeted on Saturday night: Hopping on to a train ride with Parineeti Chopra, soon to be joined by Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari.

Based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins, the film narrates the story of a divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing persons investigation that throws her life to the brink.