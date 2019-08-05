Vikram turns photographer in his next

Chennai: Vikram will begin his next film by the end of this month. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, it is bankrolled by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and Viacom 18 Studios.

Plans are on for a release next year. Sources say that Vikram will play the role of a photographer. Priya Bhavani Shankar has been roped in as heroine.

Much recently came Kadaram Kondan in which Vikram played a meaty role. His Dhuruva Natchithram is still lying in the cans. On completing Ajay Gnanamuthu’s film, he will start shooting for Mani Ratnam’s mega venture Ponniyin Selvan.