Day 37 of Athi Varadar darshan: Lord seen in beautiful white silk robes (video)

Chennai: The number of devotees rushing to have a darshan of Lord Athi Varadar in the Sri Varadaraja Perumal Temple in Kanchipuram is growing every day.

Today, the 37th day of darshan after the idol was taken out of the temple tank in June, also marks the 6th day the Lord is seen in ninra thirukolam.

The sayana thirukolam darshan began 1 July and ended 1 August, when the beautiful deity was seen in standing posture.

According to sources, about 2 lakh devotees and pilgrims had Perumal darshan yesterday and it is expected that the numbers would not peter out today.

Today, the idol of the Lord was draped in white silk with brown border as also green, and blue silk. Different varieties of flowers were seen adorning the deity.

Photos / video: D Sundar