Chennai: Chennai 2000 Plus Trust is organising a lecture-demonstration on Chennaiyil Sundarar by Simham Kumar, as a part of Aadi Isai Thiruvizha at Arusuvai auditorium, from 6 pm at Hotel Shri Devi Park, Somasundaram Street, off North Usman Road, T Nagar.

Dance by Meenakshi Chitharanjan & group will perform on Namasivayam Vaazhga tomorrow at 6. 45 to 8 pm at the same venue. For details, contact Chennai 2000 Plus Trust founder Rangaraj at 98410 10821.