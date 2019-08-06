Man arrested for having 2.5 tonnes of redsanders

Chennai: A man has been arrested after police seized 2.5 tonnes of redsanders from his house at Thiruverkadu today.

According to sources, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Eswaran, got a tip off that redsanders were hidden at a house in Koladi.

Korattur Inspector Vijayakumar formed a special team to investigate the case. This morning, the team searched the house and found 2.5 tonnes of redsanders which is worth Rs 30 lakh.

Police arrested Gopi (45), a carpenter who kept the redsanders hidden in the house. He confessed to the police that he had come in contact with smuggler Rajesh who convinced him to keep the redsanders.

Rajesh said that since he was a carpenter no one would suspect the wood being kept in his house.

Police have launched a hunt for Rajesh. Korattur police have handed over the seized items to Thiruverkadu police, who will later hand it over to the Forest Department.