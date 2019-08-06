Two held for manhandling traffic SI

Chennai: Two men have been taken into police custody for manhandling a traffic sub-inspector who was on duty last evening.

According to the police, traffic sub-inspector Jayan found a group of men having an argument on a main road at Guindy. They were reportedly using curse words at each other and fighting.

Jayan intervened and asked the duo to disperse from the spot. However, they reacted with one of them grabbing the sub-inspector’s shirt and roughed him up.

Jayan immediately called police for help. The Guindy police arrived at the spot and arrested the two men.

The duo were identified as Seenikesh (34) of Nanganallur and Rajakannan (40) from Alappakam. They have been taken into police custody.