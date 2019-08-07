A R Rahman not part of Ajith’s next

Chennai: It was rumoured that Ajith’s 60th movie which is to be directed by H Vinoth would have AR Rahman composing the tunes for it.

However, the Oscar-winning composer said that he is not part of the movie since he has already so many commitments to fulfill. Rahman, in an interview, said, “No, I can’t because I’m already doing too much.”

The composer is right now working on Bigil after which he is working on Thalaivan Irukkindran with Kamal Haasan and Vikram’s 58th film with Ajay Gnana Gnanamuthu. Thala 60 is to be bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.