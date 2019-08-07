Actor Rahman is back with action thriller ‘Operation Arapaima’

Chennai: After a huge hit in Dhuruvangal 16, actor Rahman is back to play the lead in Operation Arapaima.

Directed by Prash, who had earlier worked as an associate to T K Rajivkumar and Major Ravi of Arann fame, the movie would be bankrolled by Time and Tide Frames. Prash previously has worked as an adventure pilot in the Indian Army.

Speaking about the movie, Prash says, “The story is a suspense thriller which is based on an integrity and courageous naval officer. Based on true incidents the story has been made. I am really happy to board Rahman to play this character. He gave me the exact character which I have imagined in my mind. Abinaya of Nadodigal fame plays the female lead. Operation Arapaima is made as bilingual (Tamil and Telugu) with modern technology in a big budget.”

Along with Rahman and Abinaya, Tiny Tom, Gowri Lakshmi, Shihad, Aravind Kaladar, Saji Surendhran, Neha Saxena, Samson T Wilson, Anoop Chandran, Balaji,Ramesh, Danny, Mohitha Patak and Manisha form part of the cast.

Rakesh Brammandan is scoring the music while Finix Udhayan is handling cinematography. Murugan Manthiram is penning the lyrics and the dialogues are written by Prash, Aravind Kaladhar and Murugan Manthiram. The film is co-directed by Saji Surendhran.

Prash adds, “Stunts are main part of this story and it is choreographed by Captain Anilkumar (former NSG Commando Trainer) and Commando Ajithkumar (Thunderbolt Commando Chief, Kerala Police). The VFX is done by Cameron Flix.”