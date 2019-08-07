Akshay is one of the most hardworking actors: Katrina

Chennai: Actress Katrina Kaif, who is all set to reunite with Akshay Kumar on screen in the upcoming film Sooryavanshi, says the National Award-winning actor is one of the most hard-working actors she knows.

“Akshay is one of the most hardworking actors I know. In fact I learnt so much from him — the dedication, the punctuality. It also helps that he has a great sense of humour,” Katrina told a news agency.

Sooryavanshi brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. The two have previously worked in films such as Namastey London, Sing Is Kinng, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome and Tees Maar Khan.

Sooryavanshi is the new addition in director Rohit Shetty’s cop drama universe after the two Singham films and Simmba.

In Sooryavanshi, Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh.