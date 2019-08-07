Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj’s next to begin soon

Chennai: Actor Dhanush and director Karthik Subbaraj are all set to begin making of their next movie in the next few weeks. The movie will be an action thriller and would be shot in London for nearly 60 days. The makers are said to have roped in a few foreign artistes for this project.

Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the female lead. Music will be by Santhosh Narayanan and the movie will be produced by Sashikanth’s Y Not Studios and Reliance Entertainment.

On the other hand, Dhanush is busy shooting for Vettrimaran’s Asuran, which is nearing completion. He is also filming for a movie with Durai Senthilkumar. The actor also has a film with Pariyerum Perumal director Maari Selvaraj.