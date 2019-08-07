Jai shakes his legs for ‘Capmari’

Chennai: Filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar is wielding megaphone for Capmari, actor Jai’s 25th film features Vaibhav Shandilya and Athulya Ravi as heroines.

Much recently, a peppy song was shot in a grand set erected in MGR Film City where Jai shook his legs with 50 girls flown from Mumbai. Set to tunes by Siddharth Vipin, the song has been crooned by Hariharan.

Speaking about the film, S A Chandrasekhar, says, “It is a youthful entertainer and audience will like the film.”

Jai, meanwhile, is busy shooting for his superhero film, Breaking News, and Gopi Nainar’s upcoming project. The Raja Rani-actor, who recently made his Malayalam debut with Mammootty’s Madhura Raja, also has Venkat Prabhu’s Party in the pipeline.