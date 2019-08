Chennai: Samantha Akkineni’s Telugu comedy Oh Baby will be dubbed and released in Tamil.

It will be released 15 August competing with the likes of against Jayam Ravi’s Comali and Sasikumar starrer Kennedy Club.

Oh Baby is directed by Nandini Reddy and it is about how an old lady gets back her young body and starts living her dreams.

Veteran actress Lakshmi plays the old lady in Oh Baby and Samantha plays her younger version. Samantha was last seen in Super Deluxe in Tamil.