Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan starts shooting for his debut film

Actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan has started shooting for his debut film, a Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu hit, RX 100.

A post from the official Twitter account of Nadiadwala Grandson read: “First shoot. First Day. First Clap. We are ready to embark on this beautiful journey together. Here’s to many more. Ahan Shetty, Sajid Nadiadwala, Milan Luthria and Tara Sutaria.”

The Telugu version of RX 100, a drama film, stars Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead. The remake is being directed by Milan Luthria, who is known for directing films like The Dirty Picture, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Kachche Dhaage and Baadshaho.