Vishal, Samuthirakani to come together for an emotional drama

Chennai: Actor Vishal and director Samuthirakani are reportedly coming together for a project and the pre-production work has already began.

Sources say that Samuthirakani is planning to adapt a Tamil novel titled Sivan into a film and has even acquired the rights for it. He felt Vishal would perfectly fit in the lead role and have even narrated him the script. An official announcement will be made in a month time. Other details regarding the cast and crew are yet to be finalized.”

The film is touted to be an emotional drama with a lot of scope for action sequences. Meanwhile, Samuthirakani is also waiting for the release of Nadodigal 2 and Sattai 2.