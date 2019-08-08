BJP, Shiv Sena slam Cong leader for remarks on NSA

New Delhi: The BJP today hit back at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for alleging that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir was orchestrated with money, and demanded his apology, saying that the remarks could be used by Pakistan on global forums.

After the Centre stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status granted under Article 370 of the Constitution, NSA Doval undertook a whirlwind visit to the militancy-infested south Kashmir and was seen sharing lunch on Wednesday with locals on a footpath outside closed shops.

The pictures and videos went viral on social media. “Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho (Anyone can be brought along with money),” Azad said when asked about Doval’s visit.

Terming the comment ‘unfortunate’, BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said that such remarks were expected from the ‘people of Pakistan’ and not from India’s “biggest political party.”

“Ghulam Nabi Azad’s comments are unfortunate. I condemn it strongly….when the NSA visits the state and meets and eats with the people of the area, the Congress says that we have paid them money? “These accusations come from the people of Pakistan. This is not expected from a big political party like the Congress. How can you make these accusations? This statement will be used by Pakistan on global forums. He should immediately apologise for the comments,” Hussain told a news channel.

Joining Ajit Doval, Shiv Sena also slammed Azad’s remark and the spokesperson said, “Such statements are not the right thing to do.”

He further questioned the silence of Azad when students pelted stones on Indian Army.

If he is saying money can buy anything, does he mean the same thing about Congress leaders like Milind Deora, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Janardan Dwivedi and Bhubaneswar Kalita,” he told UNI.

It may be noted that the Congress leader took a dig at the move of cancelling the special status and called it “murdering of Constitution.”

“I strongly condemn the act of two-three MPs – PDP’s Mir Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway who attempted to tear Constitution. We stand by the Constitution of India. Hum Hindustan ke samvidhaan ki raksha ke liye jaan ki baazi laga denge (We will do anything to protect the Constitution of India), but today BJP has murdered Constitution,” he said.