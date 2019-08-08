Cat Financial to support Caterpillar customer needs

Chennai: Caterpillar Financial Services India Pvt. Ltd. (Cat Financial India), a wholly owned subsidiary of Caterpillar Inc., has commenced its India operations.

Headquartered in Bangalore, Cat Financial India, along with Caterpillar’s two Indian dealers, Gmmco Ltd and Gainwell Commosales Pvt Ltd, will support customers in India by offering a one stop solution for customised financial services for a range of Cat products, said a release.

Cat Financial India will enable Caterpillar India dealers to provide financial solutions in a responsive and timely manner to meet customer’s needs and support them in expanding their business opportunities, it added. The operations began on 1 July.

“Our new office presence in India not only helps support Caterpillar growth in an emerging region, but also creates a competitive edge and opportunity to provide highly differentiated financial services for our customers that leverage data and technology to make their experience inclusive, seamless and transparent,” said VP – Asia Pacific, Caterpillar Financial Services, Shelley Barrett.